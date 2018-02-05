Forging The Future Of Wyoming’s Wildlife At Public Meeting In Green River

A meeting in Green River on Wednesday is part of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s major project to gather input from the public to chart a path for the future of Wyoming’s wildlife.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus, room 206.

Anyone can get involved and offer comments on wildlife and the Game and Fish Department as part of the project.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

All of the public input will shape a plan that will be used by Game and Fish for years to come – influencing how Wyoming’s fisheries, wildlife, and public programs are managed.

“This is your chance to drive the future of Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Scott Talbott, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We want to offer as many opportunities to be involved so we hope you will attend a meeting or comment online.”

To comment online, visit https://www.wildlifeforum.org/. This provides the chance to share thoughts on important issues related to Wyoming’s wildlife, hunting, fishing, programs, and other topics that are of interest. This website will be available until June 2018.

Based on public input the last time this kind of project was done, over 20 years ago, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department created the Access Yes program. Today, partnerships have been built and many enjoy access to previously inaccessible lands. In addition, the Information and Education branch was created that has resulted in improved programming and outreach opportunities throughout the Cowboy State.