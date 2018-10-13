Former Cowboy/NFL Player Malcom Floyd Nominated For Polynesian Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, HI – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday, that a former Wyoming Cowboy football play is one of 12 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Former University of Wyoming Cowboy and San Diego Charger wide receiver Malcom Floyd is among this year’s 12 finalists. Floyd played for the Cowboys from 2000-03, before going on to a very successful 12-year career with the San Diego Chargers of the NFL.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

While at Wyoming, Floyd caught 186 passes for 2,411 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was voted all-conference by the Football News and Sporting News as a sophomore and All Mountain West Honorable Mention as a senior.

Floyd signed with the Sn Diego Chargers as a free agent in 2004 and played 12 NFL season, all with the Chargers. His career totals were 321 catches, 5,550 yards and 34 touchdowns

Four inductees will be announced on October 24th. and will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18 and 19, 2019.