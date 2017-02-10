Former Green River Wrestler Mike Hamel And Basketball Player Jim Weir Voted Into UW Sports Hall Of Fame

(Laramie, Wyoming) Two outstanding football players, an All-American basketball player, an accomplished wrestler, two dedicated team physicians, and two championship teams comprise the 2017 class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

The hometown of two of this year’s inductee is Green River. Mike Hamel and Jim Weir will be inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame at a dinner/induction ceremony on Friday, September 8th at the Marian H. Rochell Gateway Center in Laramie.

Mike Hamel, Hometown: Green River, Wyoming, Sport: Wrestling, Years: 1983-86

Wyoming’s all-time leader in pins, Mike Hamel was a two-time Western Athletic Conference champion and a three-time Mountain Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion. As a freshman, he was named to the Amateur Wrestling News Freshman All-American team and earned “Rookie of the Year“ honors in the WAC. A two-time NCAA qualifier, Hamel won 12 tournaments during his time at Wyoming. He was the co-captain of the 1986 undefeated Cowboy wrestling team. He led the ‘Pokes to WAC team titles in 1983, 1985 and 1986. Hamel was honored with the Admiral Land Award as UW’s top student-athlete in 1986.

Jim Weir, Hometown: Green River, Wyoming, Sport: Basketball, Years: 1941-43, 1946

A 6-5 forward on the 1943 National Champion basketball team, Jim Weir earned All American honors in 1943. Helping Wyoming to the 1943 “Big 7” conference title, Weir also earned all-conference honors. He was the third-leading scorer on the National Championship team, averaging ten points per game. The Cowboys had a record of 82-17 during Weir’s playing career.

This year’s inductees also include Dr. Robert Curnow and Dr. David Kieffer, Special Achievement; Vince Guinta, Football 1949-50; C.T. Hewgley, Football 1949-50; the 1991 National Champion Women’s Rodeo Team; and the 2007 WNIT National Champion Cowgirl Basketball Team.

A total of 156 individuals and 17 teams have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.