Former Wyoming Football Captain And NFL Coach Dale Haupt Passes Away

Laramie, WY – Dale Haupt, who captained the 1953 University of Wyoming Football team and would go on to a long college and NFL coaching career, passed away on Tuesday, April 3 at the age of 88.

Dale Haupt came to Wyoming in 1950 from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He would go on to letter for the Cowboys in 1951, ‘52 and ‘53. Haupt played under Cowboy head coach Bowden Wyatt for the 1950-52 seasons and played for head coach Phil Dickens his senior season of 1953.

Haupt was voted the lone team captain for 1953 Cowboy Football team and earned All-Skyline Conference honors as a guard in ‘53. After his playing career, he would continue his love for the game of football coaching for many years. His coaching positions at the collegiate level included stops at Tennessee (1960-63), Iowa State (1964-65), Richmond (1966-71), North Carolina State (1972-77) and Duke (1978).

Haupt later entered the professional coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears from 1978-85 and with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1986-95.

In 1985, Haupt was the defensive line coach for one of the greatest defensive lines in the history of the NFL with the Chicago Bears. The ‘85 Bears won Super Bowl XX by a score of 46-10 over the New England Patriots. That ‘85 Bear defensive line included: Super XX MVP Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and William “Refrigerator” Perry.

While coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles, Haupt would coach future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Reggie White.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the Haupt family requests memorial gifts be made to the Mary Claire Kaufman Scholarship Endowment, in care of: The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070.” Online memorial gifts may be made on this secured webpage: http://www.uwyo.edu/giveonline.