Foul Play Not Suspected In Death Of Man Near W Bar K Trailer Court

The death of a Rock Springs man is currently under investigation after his body was found near the west entrance of the W Bar K Trailer Court Monday afternoon.

Jason Crompton, 40 of Rock Springs, has been identified as the man found dead on a Questar jobsite west of Rock Springs, according to a joint release from Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich.

Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched to the location at around 4:25 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Crompton, a Questar employee, had been engaged in locating a natural gas pipeline tracer line. He was working alone with a shovel and garden hoe in a muddy hole estimated to be about four feet deep and 20 inches wide.

He was found by an employee of ELM Locating, who was working nearby. The employee called 911 and tried to lift Crompton out of the hole, but was unable to do so alone. He then flagged down a Fed Ex truck; together, he and the Fed Ex driver were able to remove Crompton from the hole. CPR was administered, but Crompton was unresponsive.

He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for August 25 in Loveland, Colorado.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case, as the investigation, which has now been turned over to the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration, continues.