Four Arrests Following Narcotics Related Search Warrant

May 10, 2018

According to Chief Pacheco on the evening of May 9, 2018 detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West.

Upon entry into the home contact was made with four adults and one toddler age child. A search of the home revealed various items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

After an investigation the following arrests were made: Lacy Oriet Marks for possession of marijuana (3rd of subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense); Brittany Lacy for possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense) and child endangerment with methamphetamine; Kristina Blount for possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense); and Nickolaus Hayward for possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

