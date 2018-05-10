Four Arrests Following Narcotics Related Search Warrant

According to Chief Pacheco on the evening of May 9, 2018 detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West.

Upon entry into the home contact was made with four adults and one toddler age child. A search of the home revealed various items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.

After an investigation the following arrests were made: Lacy Oriet Marks for possession of marijuana (3rd of subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense); Brittany Lacy for possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense) and child endangerment with methamphetamine; Kristina Blount for possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense); and Nickolaus Hayward for possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.