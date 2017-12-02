Four Cowboy Wrestlers Advance At Las Vegas Tournament

Las Vegas, NV – Facing its biggest test yet, the University of Wyoming wrestling team will be well represented on day two of the prestigious Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Saturday.

Four Pokes are still alive after the first day of competition, with Bryce Meredith (141 pounds) reaching Saturday’s semifinals and Montorie Bridges (125 pounds), Archie Colgan (157 pounds) and Branson Ashworth (165 pounds) in the wrestlebacks.

Wyoming has 46.5 points for eighth place in the team standings. No. 9 Michigan is leading after day one with 90 points, as No. 2 Ohio State sits in second and No. 13 Nebraska is in third with 85 and 73.5 points, respectively. The Pokes are just ahead of No. 14 Cornell and No. 25 Stanford with one day remaining.

Meredith, the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds, reached the quarterfinals with a 4-0 decision over Nikko Villarreal of Arizona State. Earlier in the day, Meredith picked up what is sure to be the first of many bonus-point victories this season with an impressive major of North Carolina’s A.C. Headlee and then a pin of No. 19 Kanen Storr of Iowa State. The senior now draws Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell in today’s semifinals. Diakomihalis is the 12th-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds and the No. 5 seed at the CKLV Invite.

The second day of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational is scheduled to begin today at 10:00 a.m. The Championship finals bouts are set for a 4:00 p.m. start time.

Wyoming Day One Results

125 pounds: Trent Olson, 3-1

Will Bardezbain (Kent State) fall Olson, 2:45

Olson dec. Ethan Rotondo (Wisconsin), 9-3

Olson dec. Michael Johnson (UNC), 5-3

Olson fall Michael Russo (Cornell), 2:53

133 pounds: Montorie Bridges, 4-1

Bridges tech. fall Lane Peters (Army West Point), 21-1

Bridges dec. Steve Polakowski (Minnesota), 5-2

No. 9 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State) dec. Bridges, 8-6

Bridges fall Josh Finesilver (Duke), 0:51

Bridges major Dresdan Simon (CMU), 12-4

141 pounds: Bryce Meredith, 3-0

Meredith major A.C. Headlee (North Carolina), 14-3

Meredith dec. Nikko Villarreal (Arizona State), 4-0

Meredith fall No. 19 Kanen Storr (Iowa State), 2:04

149 pounds: Sam Turner, 1-2

Turner dec. No. 20 Nick Monico (Kent State), 6-2

Michael Sprague (American) dec. Turner, 6-1

Sam Krivus (Virginia) dec. Tuner, 4-1

157 pounds: Archie Colgan, 2-1

Colgan tech. fall J.J. Wolfe (EMU), 19-4

Colgan dec. Eric Hong (American), 2-0

No. 5 Josh Shields (Arizona State) dec. Colgan, 3-1 SV-1

165 pounds: Branson Ashworth, 4-1

Zac Carson (EMU) dec. Ashworth, 7-2

Ashworth med. forfeit Isaiah Holt (Fresno State)

Ashworth dec. Dawaylon Barnes (Oklahoma), 9-3

Ashworth major Jacob Morrissey (Purdue), 16-1

Ashworth dec. Jake Wentzel (Pitt), 3-1

174 pounds: Kyle Pope, 1-2

Pope dec. No. 17 Ben Harvey (Army West Point), 7-4

No. 8 Taylor Lujan (UNI) fall Pope, 3:56

Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech) dec. Pope, 3-2

184 pounds: Chaz Polson, 2-2

Isaac Deaton (UNK) dec. Polson, 13-10

Polson fall Austin Klient (Cal Baptist), 3:00

Polson tech. fall Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 16-0

Chip Ness (UNC) dec. Polson, 10-8

197 pounds: Cody Vigoren, 2-2

Vigoren dec. Nick May (Michigan State), 4-1

Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Vigoren, 5-3

Vigoren dec. Rico Stormer (Harvard), 9-3

Tanner Orndorff (UVU) dec. Vigoren, 6-5

285 pounds: Hunter Mullins, 2-2

Mullins dec. Devin Nye (Kent State), 3-2

Mullins dec. Jon Spaulding (Edinboro), 4-2

No. 13 Nathan Butler (Stanford) major Mullins, 12-0

Cody Crawford (Oregon State) dec. Mullins, 3-2