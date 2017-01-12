Four Cowboy Wrestlers Rank In The Nations Top 25

Once again this week , Wyoming has four wrestlers within the Intermat individual rankings. Bryce Meredith leads the way with the eighth-ranked spot in the 141-pound weight class. Branson Ashwork is 15th at 165, as Cole Mendenhall is 16th at 149 and and Archie Colgan 17th at 157 are holding strong within the top-20 of their respective weights.

The same four Pokes are ranked in The Open Mat individual rankings. Meredith and Ashworth are each eighth in their respective weights, while Mendenhall is 15th and Colgan is 16th.

In the Flowwrestling rankings, Meredith is in eighth and Mendenhall is 16th with Drew Templeman 17th at 133, Ashworth ranked 19th.

As a team, the Pokes, who are tied 27th, are just outside the top-25 in the TrackWrestling poll.

The Cowboy wrestlers will battle 20th rated South Dakota State Friday in Laramie and host Oregon State on Sunday.