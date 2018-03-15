Four Cowboy Wrestlers Win Opening Round Matches AT NCAA Championships

Four of the six Wyoming Cowboys wrestling at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio won their opening round matches today.

133 pound Montorie Bridges defeated B. Thorton of Purdue 16-3. At 141 pounds, Bryce Meredith took a 5-1 decision over C. Schilling of Cal Poly. Archie Colgan at 157 pounds was a 3-1 winner of D. Willits of Oregon State and Branson Ashworth, wrestling at 165, defeated C. Flynn of Misssouri 5-2.

149 pounder Sam Turner lost a 4-3 decision to A. Banister of Maryland and Chaz Polson at 184 was defeated 17-1 by T. Venez of Nebraska.

Winners will move on the tonight’s second round. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.