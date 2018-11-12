Four Cowboys Take Titles at Journeymen Classic

Troy, NY – The Wyoming wrestling team wrapped up its first road weekend of the 2018-19 season on Sunday, with 12 Cowboys competing in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. For the event, the wrestlers were each divided up into weight subdivisions where they competed in a round robin.

Wyoming ended up with four individual champs in Dewey Krueger, Brian Andrews, Jed Loveless and Casey Randles, who each won their pool. The Pokes also placed a runner-up in Branson Ashworth and three third-place finishers.

Krueger went a perfect 3-0 in the 157B pool, tallying decisions over Nate Newberry of Bloomsburg and Rian Burris to advance to the championship match where he knocked off NC State’s Sam Melikian, 11-5. It wrapped up an impressive, 5-0 weekend for Krueger after a pair of dual wins over Virginia and Edinboro.

Andrews also finished the weekend at 5-0 after going 3-0 on Sunday. The Cowboy heavyweight outscored his opponents, 19-4, on Sunday on the way to a title at 285B. Andrews shut out David Smith of West Virginia on the way to a 10-0 major decision before a 5-3 sudden victory win over NC State’s Tyler Johnson. In the first-place match, he defeated Army’s Robert Heald, 4-1.

At 149C, Jed Loveless opened his day with a first-period pin of Holden Heller of Hofstra before a 3-1 win over Appalachian State’s Jonathan Millner. He picked up another win by forfeit over Lock Haven’s Collin Glorioso.

Casey Randles dominated his way through the 174D pool, recording a fall and two techs to take the title. Randles opened with a 2:20 pin over Ithaca’s Steven Rice before a 21-6 tech fall over Anthony Vetrano of Bloomsburg and a 24-9 tech over Thomas Digennaro of Long Island.

Branson Ashworth came just a few points away from the 165A title, teching Oklahoma’s Hayden Hansen, 16-0 in just 2:23 before a clutch, 4-0 shutout of No. 13 Cole Walter from Lehigh to advance to the finals where he came up just short to No. 3 Chance Marsteller from Lock Haven, 7-4.

Wyoming Journeymen Collegiate Classic Results:

125A – Cole Verner – 3rd (2-1)

133A – Montorie Bridges – 3rd (2-1)

141A – Sam Turner – 5th (1-2)

149B – Jaron Jensen – 3rd (1-2)

149C – Jed Loveless – 1st (3-0)

157B – Dewey Krueger – 1st (3-0)

165A – Branson Ashworth – 2nd (2-1)

174A – Hayden Hastings – 6th (1-2)

174D – Casey Randles – 1st (3-0)

184B – Carless Looney – 4th (1-2)

197B – Cale Davidson – 4th (1-2)

285B – Brian Andrews – 1st (3-0)

The Cowboys will return to dual action next weekend when they host #12 Nebraska for the first home match of the 2018-19 season on Sunday at 2 p.m.