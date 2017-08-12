Four Moms Free Clothing Drive Give-away Continues Today

It’s day two of the Four Moms 4th Annual Clothing Drive, today beginning at 9:00 am and schedule to conclude at 6:00 pm the old American Legion building, located at 543 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.

According to one of the “four mom” organizers, they will restock the tables today with clothing items including shoes, coats, backpacks and more. There may still be some school supplies available after yesterday first day.

In its fourth year, the clothing drive provides clothes for school children of all ages. There may also be some infant and adult clothing as well.

Families in need are encouraged to drop by and find clothing for the upcoming school year. All items offered are free of charge. Parents and kids are encouraged to take as many items they want, no questions asked.

Organizers would like to thank Dawn Trujillo for donating storage units, the American Legion for donating use of their building for the event, and to all the community members who have donated.

Any clothing left over following the clothing drive will be donated to a veterans center in Sheridan.

About Four Moms Clothing Drive

When one mom noticed a need in the community, she took action. Noticing some families struggle to provide new school clothes, she spoke with friends and family about how they could help—and the Four Moms Clothing Drive was born.

The four mothers who organize the event asked to remain anonymous, seeking only to help the community.

While it was fairly small the first year, it has grown to an event that helps hundreds of families find school clothes and supplies for their kids.

Last year, approximately 500 families attended the event.