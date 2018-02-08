Four Players Score In Double Figures In Cowgirl Win

Logan, Utah – Behind a career-high night from senior Natalie Baker, the Wyoming basketball team (15-7 overall, 8-3 MW) snapped its two-game losing streak with a 64-46 win over the Utah State Aggies (5-18 overall, 3-9 MW) on Wednesday night.

“This game was everything we know that Natalie (Baker) can do for us. We needed every one of her points tonight when you look up at the scoreboard and see we won by 18 points,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “She got us off to a great start and then to begin the third quarter we made a big push with her knocking down some shots. To see her go 4-6 from three and the shot she hit when they went to a zone, stepped up in the gap and it made everyone more comfortable. This was a definitely a game of runs. At halftime, we were up by three and I looked at the numbers and we played pretty well. Defensively to have 10 steals that was great rotation in everything we were doing.”

Baker finished with a career-high 21 points plus eight rebounds. Senior Liv Roberts followed with 12 points, while junior Marta Gomez and senior Marleah Campbell had 11 and 10, respectively.

The Aggies were led by sophomore Olivia West with team-high 11 points off the bench.

The Cowgirls return to the Double A on Saturday two begin a two-game homestand. UW will host the UNLV Lady Rebels beginning at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Wednesday match-up against the San Diego State Aztecs.