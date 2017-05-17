Four Students Receive Scholarships From The Laurie Watkins Endowment

ROCK SPRINGS – Four International students have received scholarship money from the Laurie Lynn Watkins, J.D. Donor Advised Endowment.

This endowment was established by the family of the late Laurie Watkins who was the Associate Vice President of Student Success Services at Western Wyoming Community College. Watkins was an advocate for International students at WWCC and traveled to many countries to recruit students for Western.

Those recieving the endowment are: Kang Namkoong, Elizabeth Mushkudiani, Frank Yu, and Ruriko Obata.