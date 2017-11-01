Four Teens Cited For Alcohol After Reports Of Stealing Lawn Decorations

Four teens were cited for underage consumption of alcohol in Green River after police received reports that the group was stealing lawn decorations Halloween night.

The Green River Police Department responded to the report of juveniles stealing lawn decorations shortly after 11 p.m. yesterday. Responding officers located the vehicle and lawn decorations and made contact with four people—two juveniles and two 18 year olds.

According to GRPD reports, Krystal Simpson, 18 of Green River, was cited for underage possession of alcohol and underage consumption of alcohol. Mackenzie Ebert, 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for underage consumption of alcohol.

A 15-year-old girl from Green River and a 15-year-old boy from Rock Springs were each issued citations for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew violation.

All four teens were released to their guardians.

A report on the incident was forwarded to the City of Green River Prosecutor and Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review, and additional charges may be pending.