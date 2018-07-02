Four UW Golfers Post Top 10 Finishes at 96th Wyoming State Amateur Championship

Laramie, Wyo. (July 2, 2018) — Outstanding performances by four members of the University of Wyoming golf program highlighted their participation in last weekend’s Wyoming State Amateur Championship. Cowgirl Caitlyn Skavdahl (picture above) of Casper finished in second place in this year’s Women’s State Amateur, with a 54-hole total of four over par 220. Cowboy John Murdock (picture above) of Laramie placed third on the men’s side of the competition, posting an even par score of 216. He was followed by UW teammates Dan Starzinski (picture above) of Phoeniz, Ariz., who finished in fifth place (218, +2), and Jared Edeen (picture above) of Cheyenne, who placed ninth (222, +6).

The 96th Wyoming State Golf Association’s Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship was played at the Purple Sage Golf Club in Evanston, Wyo.

Skavdahl had previously won the Wyoming Women’s Amateur Championship two years ago in 2016.

The 2018 Wyoming State Amateur Championship included three 18-hole rounds, with one round each being played on Friday, June 29; Saturday, June 30; and Sunday, July 1.

The man and woman with the lowest gross score after the 54 holes of stroke play were crowned the state amateur champion. This year’s women’s title was one by Ali Mulhaal, who shot a three-over par total of 219 to edge out Skavdahl by only one stroke. The winner on the men’s side was Jordan Costello. Costello fired a six-under par score of 210 to win by three strokes over Logan Hensley (213, -3).

Final results from this year’s Wyoming State Amateur Championship may be found at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/1362287

2018 Wyoming State Amateur Championship

Women’s Championship Results

Caitlyn Skavdahl, 2nd, 220 (+4)

Men’s Championship Results

John Murdock, 3rd, 216 (Even)

Dan Starzinski, 5th, 218 (+2)

Jared Edeen, 9th, 222 (+6)