Four Wyoming Cowgirls Tennis Players Named to All-MW Team

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 26, 2017) – Four members of the Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team, Dorottya Jonas, Elisa Koonik, Magdalena Stencel and Tessa van Der Ploeg, were recognized on Wednesday as the Mountain West announced the 2017 All-Conference Team. The MW awards are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

Koonik and van Der Ploeg were selected to the All-Conference Doubles team for the first time in their careers, while Jonas and Stencel were named All-Conference in singles play. It’s the third time for Stencel being chosen in singles and the second such honor for Jonas. It’s the ninth straight year that the Cowgirl Tennis program has been recognized in either singles or doubles.

Jonas, a senior from Gyal, Hungary, has posted a 19-11 overall record and a 15-4 mark this spring at the number two singles position. She went 4-1 in league action and ranks second all-time in singles wins with 78.

Stencel is currently 13-10 overall record, going 11-5 mark in dual play. A junior from Sopot, Poland, she finished with a 3-2 mark in MW action.

“For Dorottya to win another Mountain West award is a tremendous honor,” head coach Dean Clower said. “She has been a pillar in our line-up for the past four years and the conference is recognizing this by giving her this award. Magdalena is a three-time recipient playin gat the one spot in one of the top conferences is no small task. Her overall athleticism and determination are the biggest reason she has risen to one of the top players in the conference.”

Sophomores Koonik and van Der Ploeg have an overall doubles mark of 19-7 and 12-3 during the spring. The duo went undefeated in MW play finishing with a 5-0 record.

“Tessa and Elisa are one of the best doubles teams to ever play at UW. The reason they have gotten to this point is not only their athleticism but hours put in on the court. They all deserve every accolade they receive.”

The Cowgirls, who are seeded fourth, open up the 2017 MW Tournament against the fifth-seeded Nevada Wolf Pack. The match is set for Friday beginning at 11 a.m. MT at the Fertitta Tennis Complex in Las Vegas.