Fourth suspect charged in Idaho home invasion robbery; Sheriff’s Office detectives credited.

The three Twin Falls, Idaho, home invasion robbery suspects captured in Rock Springs by county detectives and deputies October 3 have been joined behind bars by a fourth.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Dennis J. Cheatham, 34, of Twin Falls, is now in custody in Idaho charged with Robbery, Burglary, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Already charged in the case are Amber Spradling, 19, (Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery), Cameron Courtright 30, (Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Burglary), and 24-year-old Colton Jeffress (Robbery, Parole Violation).

Spradling, Courtright, and Jeffress were arrested by Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives after Idaho authorities tracked them to this area. A Kimber Pro Carry II semiautomatic pistol, used in the robbery and stolen from the victim, was recovered when the three were captured.

Twins Falls authorities credited Sheriff’s Office detectives with developing the line of inquiry that led to the charges against Cheatham.

Spradling has been returned to Idaho. Courtright and Jeffress remain in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.