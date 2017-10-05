Fraudster Impersonating All West Communications Employee

All West Communications has received reports of someone posing as an All West employee who is knocking on doors and claiming to be there to provide service.

Marty Carrollo, manager of the local All West Communications Office, says the first report of this activity was reported yesterday, and reports continue to come in.

Carollo says the person in the report claims to work for All West and offers to hook up a dish.

All West Communications does not send solicitors door-to-door.

The motive if the impersonator is unknown, but Carollo warns people not to let anyone pretending to be an All West Communications employee in their home. He says genuine employees will travel in an All West Communications truck.

Carollo encourages anyone with questions to call the All West Communications Office. If you feel threatened, report the incident to the police.