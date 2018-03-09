Free Birthday Lunch At Young At Heart

Anyone who has a birthday in February is invited to stop by Young at Heart Center today for a free birthday lunch.

The lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. today (March 9th) at Young at Heart, located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

The lunch includes breaded catfish or alternative meat, french fries, cole slaw, and rolls along with the traditional cake and ice cream.

This lunch is free for anyone with a birthday in March.

If you aren’t celebrating your birthday this month, you can still enjoy the lunch. The meal is provided for a suggested donation of $4 for those age 60 and over and $6 for people 59 and under.

If you or a loved one have an upcoming birthday, you can submit it to appear on Wyo4News by filling out a Birthday Announcement Form. Click here to submit a birthday.