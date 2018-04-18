Free Community Shred Day Coming Up May 2nd

Commerce Bank of Wyoming will be hosting their annual Community Shred Day on Wednesday, May 2nd from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at their Rock Springs location, 575 Dewar Drive.

Shredding services will be available to the public free of charge, with a recommendation of one to two bags or boxes of items per person. Items can include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers and more. In addition, Commerce Bank of Wyoming will be providing a free lunch to everyone who joins the effort to prevent identity theft.

Commerce Bank points out in their event press release, “With an increase in internet scams and fraudulent behavior, the importance of identity theft prevention and awareness has risen as well. Practicing prevention methods such as shredding bank statements and personal information helps to decrease fraud and theft. Commerce Bank of Wyoming encourages the community to take the necessary precautions to protect their identities”.