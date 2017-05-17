Free “Disaster Management for Public Services” Training In Green River

A free training opportunity on disaster management will take place in Green River in June.
“Disaster Management for Public Services” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15th and 16th at the Green River Fire Station #2, 500 Shoshone Ave., Green River.
The course was developed by Texas A&M Engineering Extension (TEEX) and is sponsored by FEMA.
Those interested can register at the Wyoming Homeland Security Training Program website below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disaster-management-for-public-services-15-16-june-2017-green-river-wy-registration-33092963946
Recommended Prerequisites are IS-100, IS-200, IS-700 and IS-800. The courses can be found online at: http://training.fema.gov/IS/NIMS.asp
This real world training provides the opportunity for public service stakeholders to extend their knowledge and skills for protecting their communities and critical infrastructure from potential or actual threats. During this course, participants work together in multidisciplinary teams to apply the course information with their professional experience in a variety of hands-on, small group activities, and disaster scenarios.
This course brings together planning and management officials who are expected to identify and mitigate hazards, and who plan and manage disaster response and recovery efforts or have emergency management roles within their jurisdictions.
Participants successfully completing this course will receive a course certificate of completion. Individuals who complete this course in combination with MGT345, MGT341 and MGT343 are eligible for the TEEX Infrastructure Disaster Management Program Certificate.
Topics include:
- Threats to Public Services
- Disaster Mitigation
- Disaster Planning and Management
- Disaster Response and Recovery
- Public Information
Participants in the course may include:
- Emergency Management
- Public Works Management
- Utility Management
- Power Providers
- Health Care and Hospital Management
- Water Authorities
- Utilities and Public Works Personnel
- Transportation
- Fire, Public Safety, and Law Enforcement
- City Planning, Urban Development
- Public Health Officials
- Private Sector Stakeholders
