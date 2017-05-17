Free “Disaster Management for Public Services” Training In Green River

A free training opportunity on disaster management will take place in Green River in June.

“Disaster Management for Public Services” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15th and 16th at the Green River Fire Station #2, 500 Shoshone Ave., Green River.

The course was developed by Texas A&M Engineering Extension (TEEX) and is sponsored by FEMA.

Those interested can register at the Wyoming Homeland Security Training Program website below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disaster-management-for-public-services-15-16-june-2017-green-river-wy-registration-33092963946

Recommended Prerequisites are IS-100, IS-200, IS-700 and IS-800. The courses can be found online at: http://training.fema.gov/IS/NIMS.asp

This real world training provides the opportunity for public service stakeholders to extend their knowledge and skills for protecting their communities and critical infrastructure from potential or actual threats. During this course, participants work together in multidisciplinary teams to apply the course information with their professional experience in a variety of hands-on, small group activities, and disaster scenarios.

This course brings together planning and management officials who are expected to identify and mitigate hazards, and who plan and manage disaster response and recovery efforts or have emergency management roles within their jurisdictions.

Participants successfully completing this course will receive a course certificate of completion. Individuals who complete this course in combination with MGT345, MGT341 and MGT343 are eligible for the TEEX Infrastructure Disaster Management Program Certificate.

Topics include:

Threats to Public Services

Disaster Mitigation

Disaster Planning and Management

Disaster Response and Recovery

Public Information

Participants in the course may include:

Emergency Management

Public Works Management

Utility Management

Power Providers

Health Care and Hospital Management

Water Authorities

Utilities and Public Works Personnel

Transportation

Fire, Public Safety, and Law Enforcement

City Planning, Urban Development

Public Health Officials

Private Sector Stakeholders