Free Fishing Day set For June 2nd

It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. But, the first Saturday in June the fishing gets a little better — because it’s free. On June 2, go fishing or join us at a family fishing event for Free Fishing Day.

Free Fishing Day events take place around the state. Follow the Game and Fish Facebook page for more details. Share stories and photos of your smiles catches (and misses) on social media with #fish2018.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations before heading out.