Free Head and Neck Cancer Screenings Friday

Free head and neck cancer screenings will be offered this Friday by the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and White Mountain Dental in honor of April being Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

The free screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Mountain Dental, 2701 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs.

Participants will receive a free exam and learn more about head and neck cancer symptoms such as a lump or a sore that does heal, a sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. It is also important for tobacco users or those who have the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) to be screened as those conditions have high risk factors for oral, head, and neck cancers.

Oral, Head and Neck Cancers are common forms of cancer that affect the oral cavity, pharynx, throat, thyroid, and larynx. Regular screenings can detect early stages of the cancer or recognize conditions that may lead to it. For cancer caught in the later stages, treatment is available and may require a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

According to information provided by the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center more than 100,000 Americans were diagnosed with cancers of the head and neck (including thyroid) last year. Unfortunately, many Americans do not recognize the symptoms of these life-threatening diseases, which include cancers of the oral cavity, thyroid, larynx and pharynx.

For more information on identifying symptoms, risk factors, or more on oral, head, and neck cancer, visit www.headandneck.org.

To learn more about the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com or call 307.212.7762.