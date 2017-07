On Tuesday, August 1st from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Commerce Bank of Wyoming will host its Kids Day at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive.

Fun kid’s games and entertainment will be available to the community, kicking off this year’s Sweetwater Country Fair Wyoming’s Big Show.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming will provide a FREE lunch to everyone who attends and the chance to win Kid’s Day Passes, Adult Passes, Carnival Bands, and other fun giveaways.