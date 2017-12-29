Free Rides Home On New Year’s Eve

Western Wyoming Beverages is teaming up with Between the Lines to provide free rides home this New Year’s Eve.

Between the Lines will offer free rides in their “Little Red Wagon” beginning at 10 p.m. on Sunday. The all-nighter service will operate beyond 2 a.m. to ensure everyone needing a ride gets home safely.

The service includes rides in Rock Springs and limited rides to Green River at the driver’s discretion.

Between the Lines asks for people’s patience as they plan to pick up and drop off a high number of people for the holiday.

To get a ride, simply call 307-371-4103.

The service is offered by Between the Lines and Western Wyoming Beverages and made possible by numerous sponsors.