Free Webinar: What Every Startup Needs to Know About Intellectual Property

A free webinar on intellectual property will take place on March 2nd at 2 p.m. at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The webinar, hosted by the Small Business Development Center Network in Partnership with the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, is part of the Monthly Free Webinar Series.

If you are thinking about a new business venture or just started one, this webinar will answer many of your questions about intellectual property, or IP. IP is an intangible asset and can be key to your company’s success.

Toni Tease, JD, a registered patent attorney will share how protecting what you create deters competitors while making your company more attractive for capital investment.

Find out how to protect inventions, brands, software and product designs. Even your company’s trade name and website domain name are important parts of your IP strategy.

This webinar will provide information about various types of intellectual property protection, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and more.

To RSVP for this webinar click here, space is limited.