Friday, April 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a north northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.
Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
