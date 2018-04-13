Friday, April 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a north northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.