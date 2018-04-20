Friday, April 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Breezy. Rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers, then rain showers likely late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph until late afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the evening, then chance of rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers in the late evening and early morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 31. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Saturday – Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to 61. West winds around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear. Lows around 31. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny. Highs 60 to 64.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday – Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Monday Night – Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30.

Tuesday – Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday – Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.