Friday, April 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Isolated showers between noon and 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 pm and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.