Friday, April 6th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Rain likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of rain after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.