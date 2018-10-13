Friday Area High School Football Results

The Rock Springs Tigers came close last night, but in the end could not pull off a home upset over third rated Cheyenne East, losing 24-16 at Tiger Stadium. The loss drops the Tigers to 3-5 on the season while East improves to 7-1. Each team has one game remaining in the regular season. Rock Springs will host top rated Casper Natrona (7-1) next Friday. Natrona was a 51-14 winner over Cheyenne Central (2-6).

In other 4A scores, Thunder Basin (7-1) defeated Casper Kelly Walsh (2-6), 33-17, Sheridan (6-2) over Laramie (4-4), 42-3 and Cheyenne South (2-6) holds off Campbell County (0-8), 28-21.

In 3A play, the Green River Wolves halted their five game losing streak with a 28-6 home win over Powell. The Wolves improve to 2-5 (1-3 in the 3A West Conference) and keep their playoff hopes alive. Powell drops to 1-6 (0-4) and is now eliminated from any playoff possibilities. Green River must win next Friday at Cody for any chance at post-season play. Last night, Cody (5-2, 2-2) lost to Star Valley (4-0, 6-1), 20-16. Evanston (5-2, 2-2), also lost 35-28 to Jackson (3-1, 6-1).

In 6-Man play, Farson-Eden faced a tough road challenge Friday afternoon in Burlington. The Pronghorns built up a 35-6 lead only to have Burlington tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. The Pronghorns (7-0, 6-0) would end up prevailing 47-41 and secured the top seed out of the 6-Man West Conference in the playoffs. Burlington falls to 4-3 (3-3 in conference). Farson-Eden will wrap up the regular season next Friday at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-3), who plays at Riverside (2-4, 2-3) today.

In other area play, Mountain View (6-1) 42 – Kemmerer (3-4) 0, Greybull (5-2) 25 – Lyman (2-5) 12, Pinedale (3-4) 14 – Lovell (1-6) 6, Buffalo (6-1) 28 – Big Piney (4-3) 0.