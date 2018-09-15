Friday Area High School Football Results

A lot of area high school football was played yesterday afternoon and last night. Here are the results:

In 4A play, the Rock Springs Tigers took a 14-7 Homecoming win over fifth rated Casper Kelly Walsh (2-2). Tigers are now 2-2 on the season and will host Cheyenne South (0-4) next Friday night. In other 4A scores, Cheyenne East (3-1) was a 42-21 winner over Cheyenne South, Thunder Basin (4-0) scored a 23 – 12 win over Sheridan (2-2), top rated Natrona (4-0) defeated Laramie (2-2) 37-14 and Campbell County (0-4) lost to Cheyenne Central (1-3) 35-8.

In 3A the Green River Wolves drop to 1-2 on the year after last night’s 31-9 loss at undefeated Torrington (3-0). The Wolves will stay on the road next Friday at Star Valley (2-1) who defeated Riverton (0-3) 54 – 3. Fourth rated Evanston defeated Lander (1-2) 35 – 28 to improve to 3-0.

In 6-Man play, top rated Farson-Eden (3-0) continued to roll with a 92-6 win at Dubois (0-3). The Pronghorns travel to Riverside (2-1) next Friday. Riverside won by forfeit over Ten Sleep (0-3).

In other area play, Greybull (2-1) defeated Big Piney (1-2) 26-18, Cokeville (3-0) over Lyman (0-3) 14-6, Mountain View (2-1) ran over Lovell (1-2) 57 – 0 and Kemmerer (3-0) held on for a 14 – 7 win over Pinedale (1-2).