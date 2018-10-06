Friday Area High School Football Scores

Last night in Gillette, the Rock Springs Tigers ran into the state’s top rated passing offense as the Thunder Basin Bolts came away with a 51-12 win over the Tigers. The loss drops Rocks Springs to 3-4 on the year while 4A, second rated Thunder Basin improves to 6-1. The Tigers are back home next Friday, but things don’t get any easier as they will host third rated Cheyenne East (6-1), a 38-19 winner over Cheyenne Central (2-5).

In other 4A scores, top rated Casper Natrona (6-1) defeated Casper Kelly Walsh (2-5) 42-12, Sheridan (5-2) over Campbell County (0-7) 54-8 and Laramie (4-3) gets a 35-7 win over Cheyenne South (1-6).

In 3A play, Green River (1-5) suffered their fifth straight defeat 19-14 at Evanston (5-1). The Wolves will be home next Friday against Powell (1-5) who lost to Cody 22-0. In other 3A scores, Star Valley (5-1) upset Jackson (5-1) 32-14, top rated Torrington (6-0) defeated Riverton (0-6) 51-0, Douglas (4-2) over Worland (3-3) 42-15 and Lander (3-3) was a 28-0 winner over Rawlins (1-5).

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns continued to roll in 6-Man play. Yesterday afternoon, at home, the top-rated Pronghorns (6-0) were again an easy winner, 64-19, over Riverside (2-3). Farson-Eden travels to Burlington (4-2), a forfeit winner over Ten Sleep next week.

In other area scores, Mountain View (5-1) 42 – Lyman (2-4) 14, Glennrock (4-2) 49 – Kemmerer (3-3) 0, Greybull (4-2) 53 – Lovell (1-5) 7, Big Piney (4-2) 12 – Pinedale (2-4) 6.