Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.