Friday High School Sports Schedule

Lots of area football today. Rock Springs will host Laramie at 7:00 pm. Game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360 KRKK dot com beginning at 6:40 pm.

The Green River Wolves travel to Lander, Mountain View will host Cokeville, Lyman is on the road at Pinedale, Kemmerer is home against Saratoga, and Wind River will be at Big Piney. Farson-Eden will open their season Saturday at 2:00 pm when the Pronghorns host Guernsey-Sunrise.

In volleyball, both the Rock Springs and Green River teams will be competing at the Campbell County Tournament in Gillette. Farson-Eden and Kemmerer will be at the Wind River Tournament with Big Piney at Shoshoni.

The Rock Springs Cross County team is at the Sinclair meet today.

The Rock Springs Invitational golf meet continues today with both Rock Springs and Green River and many other state teams competing.

Tiger Girls and Lady Wolves swimmers will begin competition today in the two day Green River Invitational Swim Meet. The meet will take place at Green River High School.