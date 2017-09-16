Friday High School Volleyball Results

Both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves were in Casper yesterday for 4A West conference matches.

Rock Springs took on top rated Kelly Walsh in Casper with the Lady Trojans coming out on top 3-0 by scores of 25-9, 25-21 and 25-21. The Lady Tigers, now 1-1 in conference play, will move across town and play fifth rated Natrona this afternoon.

The Green River Lady Wolves rebounded from a three set road loss on Thursday to Casper Kelly Walsh to defeat fifth rated Casper Natrona 3-0. The set scores were 25-12, 25-23, 25-19. The win upped the Lady Wolves 4A West Conference mark to 1-2. Green river is off today.

Farson-Eden, Rocky Mountain, Big Piney and Kemmerer all started play in the two-day Thermopolis Invitiational, but no Friday scores were available.