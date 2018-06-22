Friday, June 22 Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.