Friday, June 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.