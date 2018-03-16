Friday, March 16th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.