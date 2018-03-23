Friday, March 23rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers between 10 am and 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tongiht – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.