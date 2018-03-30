Friday, March 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.