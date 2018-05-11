Friday, May 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. High near 54. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.