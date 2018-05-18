Friday, May 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.