Friday, May 25th Sweetwater county Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.