Friday, May 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.