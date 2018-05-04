Friday, May 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
