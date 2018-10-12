Tonight in area football, The Rock Springs Tigers will host Cheyenne East at Tiger Stadium. Game time is 6:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 106Mix, or at 106KMRZ.com.
The Green River Wolves are also home tonight against Powell. The loser of tonight’s game will be eliminated from post season play.
In other area football, top rated 6-Man Farson-Eden will travel to Burlington, Big Piney will host 2A number one Buffalo, Mountain View is home against Kemmerer, Greybull will be at Lyman and Pinedale travels to Lovell.
Be the first to comment on "Friday Night Area Football Schedule"