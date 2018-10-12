Friday Night Area Football Schedule

Tonight in area football, The Rock Springs Tigers will host Cheyenne East at Tiger Stadium. Game time is 6:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 106Mix, or at 106KMRZ.com.

The Green River Wolves are also home tonight against Powell. The loser of tonight’s game will be eliminated from post season play.

In other area football, top rated 6-Man Farson-Eden will travel to Burlington, Big Piney will host 2A number one Buffalo, Mountain View is home against Kemmerer, Greybull will be at Lyman and Pinedale travels to Lovell.