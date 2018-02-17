Friday Night Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the results from Friday night’s are high school basketball play:
Girls Basketball:
Kelly Walsh 39 – Evanston 35
Lyman 50 – Star Valley 47
Mountain View 60 – Pinedale 37
Lovell 38 – Shoshoni 29
Big Piney 58 – Kemmerer 26
Little Snake River 45 – Farson-Eden 28
Green River and Rock Springs – Idle
Boys Basketball:
Kelly Walsh 52 – Evanston 51
Star Valley 49 – Lyman 35
Mountain View 59 – Pinedale 50
Lovell 69 – Shoshoni 36
Big Piney 69 – Kemmerer 47
Farson-Eden 71 – Little Snake River 45
Rock Springs and Green River – Idle
