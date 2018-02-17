Latest

Friday Night Area High School Basketball Scores

February 17, 2018

Here are the results from Friday night’s are high school basketball play:

Girls Basketball:

Kelly Walsh 39 – Evanston 35

Lyman 50 – Star Valley 47

Mountain View 60 – Pinedale 37

Lovell 38 – Shoshoni 29

Big Piney 58 – Kemmerer 26

Little Snake River 45 – Farson-Eden 28

Green River and Rock Springs – Idle

Boys Basketball:

Kelly Walsh 52 – Evanston 51

Star Valley 49 – Lyman 35

Mountain View 59 – Pinedale 50

Lovell 69 – Shoshoni 36

Big Piney 69 – Kemmerer 47

Farson-Eden 71 – Little Snake River 45

Rock Springs and Green River – Idle

