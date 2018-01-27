Latest

Friday Night Area High School Basketball Scores

TOPICS:

January 27, 2018

Here are the basketball scores from area high schools from Friday night:

Girls Scores:

Evanston 48 – Casper Natrona 35

Lyman 52 – Riverton 45

Mountain View 51 – Lander 44

Star Valley 46 – Pinedale 16

Rocky Mountain 40 – Lovell 31

Farson-Eden 69 – Manila, Utah 41

Boys Scores:

Evanston 52 – Casper Natrona 40

Riverton 68 – Lyman 34

Lander 60 – Mountain View 50

Star Valley 65 – Pinedale 46

Rocky Mountain 64 – Lovell 48

Manila, Utah 57 – Farson-Eden 48

