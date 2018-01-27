Friday Night Area High School Basketball Scores

Here are the basketball scores from area high schools from Friday night:
Girls Scores:
Evanston 48 – Casper Natrona 35
Lyman 52 – Riverton 45
Mountain View 51 – Lander 44
Star Valley 46 – Pinedale 16
Rocky Mountain 40 – Lovell 31
Farson-Eden 69 – Manila, Utah 41
Boys Scores:
Evanston 52 – Casper Natrona 40
Riverton 68 – Lyman 34
Lander 60 – Mountain View 50
Star Valley 65 – Pinedale 46
Rocky Mountain 64 – Lovell 48
Manila, Utah 57 – Farson-Eden 48
