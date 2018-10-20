Friday Night Football: Tigers, Wolves Loose, Pronghorns Win Big. Playoffs Next For Some

The regular season of Wyoming high school football came to a close last night. In the 4A ranks, Rock Springs lost to top rated Casper Natrona 49 -6. The Tigers (3-6) will enter next week’s playoffs as the number six seed and will travel to Sheridan (7-2) to play the third seeded Broncs. Last night Sheridan defeated Cheyenne East 41-15.

Advertisement

In 3A football, the Green River Wolves (2-6) saw their season come to an end with a tough 24-20 loss at Cody (6-2). The Wolves needed to win the game to have hopes of post-season play. Evanston (5-3) also lost 50-21 to Star Valley (7-1), but the Red Devils will continue play next Friday as the West number four seed and will travel to top Torrington (8-0).

Top rated Farson-Eden (8-0) scored an easy 82-6 win at St. Stephens (2-6) Friday afternoon in 6-Man play. The Pronghorns will host Hulett (5-3) next Friday in round one of the 6-Man playoffs.

Advertisement

In 2A, Mountain View (7-1) secured the West number one seed with their 42-12 win over Greybull (5-3). Mountain View will host Thermopolis (3-5) next Friday. Kemmerer (4-4) will move on to postseason play as the West number four seed after defeating Lovell (1-7),12-0. The Rangers will travel to top seeded Buffalo (7-1). Lovell’s season came to an end. In other area 2A scores, Wheatland (5-3) defeated Pinedale (3-5) 55-6 and Big Piney (5-3) over Lyman (2-6) 55-6. Big Piney moves on to play Glenrock (6-2) in the playoffs. Neither Pinedale or Lyman advance to the playoffs.