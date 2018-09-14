Friday Night High School Football Scores

High School Football was back in action Friday night. 4A played their fourth game of the season with all other classifications completing their third game of the season. Check out the scores to see how your team did.

Class 4A:

#1 Natrona 37 Laramie 14

#2 Thunder Basin 23 #3 Sheridan 13

#4 Cheyenne East 42 Cheyenne South 21

Rock Springs 14 #5 Kelly Walsh 7

Cheyenne Central 35 Campbell County 8

Class 3A:

#1 Cody 28 Rawlins 7

#2 Torrington 31 Green River 9

Powell 7 #3 Douglas 6

#4 Evanston 35 Lander 28

#5 Star Valley 54 Riverton 3

Jackson 42 Worland 12

Class 2A:

#3 Mountain View 57 Lovell 0

#5 Greybull 26 Big Piney 18

Kemmerer 14 Pinedale 7

Inter-Class:

(#3 1A) Cokeville 14 2A Lyman 6

6-Man:

#1 Farson-Eden 92 Dubois 6